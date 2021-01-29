Overview

Dr. Brandon Asbury, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Asbury works at MARYVILLE ORTHOPAEDIC CLINIC in Maryville, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.