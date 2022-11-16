Overview

Dr. Brandon Allen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Granger Medical West Jordan in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.