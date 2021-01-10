Overview

Dr. Brandon Allen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at Cool Springs Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Franklin, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.