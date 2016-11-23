Overview

Dr. Brandie Metz, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County.



Dr. Metz works at Pediatric Dermatology of Orange County in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.