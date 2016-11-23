Dr. Brandie Metz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandie Metz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandie Metz, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County.
Dr. Metz works at
Locations
1
Pediatric Dermatology of Orange County3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 160, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 336-6569
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Metz is so great! She is wonderful with my teenager and takes time to explain things and ask questions.
About Dr. Brandie Metz, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1639105463
Education & Certifications
- Rady Children's Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UC San Diego
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northestern University
