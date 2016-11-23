See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Brandie Metz, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brandie Metz, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County.

Dr. Metz works at Pediatric Dermatology of Orange County in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Dermatology of Orange County
    3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 160, Irvine, CA 92606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 336-6569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mission Viejo, CA — Nov 23, 2016
    About Dr. Brandie Metz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639105463
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rady Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • UC San Diego
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northestern University
    Undergraduate School

