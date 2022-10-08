See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Brandi Wright, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brandi Wright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. 

Dr. Wright works at Kaiser Permanente San Fransisco in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Permanente Medical Group Inc.
    2238 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 833-2200
  2. 2
    Kfh San Francisco Laboratory
    2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 833-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Outer Ear Infection
Dizziness
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 08, 2022
    Expert on medical needs and very attentive.. she know exactly what to do. She actually connects with her patients.
    Sr — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Brandi Wright, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandi Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright works at Kaiser Permanente San Fransisco in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

