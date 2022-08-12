Dr. Brandi Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandi Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandi Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alanna Lee MD An Operating Division of Providence Medical Center2040 Hutton Rd Ste 102, Kansas City, KS 66109 Directions (913) 299-3700
-
2
Heartland Primary Care - Lenexa9300 Meadow View Dr, Shawnee, KS 66227 Directions (913) 299-3700Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Providence Medical Center8929 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 596-4000
-
4
Womens Clinic Associates PA3550 S 4th St Ste 150, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 351-1232
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Dr. Wilson is a very caring doctor and will take the time to answer questions and come up with solutions to any issues you may be having. She's the best gynecologist I've ever had.
About Dr. Brandi Wilson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1568456853
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.