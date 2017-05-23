Dr. Brandi Trammell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trammell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandi Trammell, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandi Trammell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Locations
Mobile Obgyn PC6701 Airport Blvd Ste B321, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-0793
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor couldn't ask for a better person to deliver my baby!
About Dr. Brandi Trammell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1043236540
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
