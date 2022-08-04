Dr. Brandi Thompson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandi Thompson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brandi Thompson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Locations
1
Tulsa Hills Dental Care7153 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 395-1959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thompson is great. Very personable and glad to have her
About Dr. Brandi Thompson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thompson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.