Overview

Dr. Brandi Nichols, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri-Columbia



Dr. Nichols works at Jefferson City Medical Group (Women & Children's Center) in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.