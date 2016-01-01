Dr. Brandi Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandi Nichols, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandi Nichols, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri-Columbia
Dr. Nichols works at
Locations
Jefferson City Medical Group (Women & Children's Center)1241 W Stadium Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 636-5248
Jcmg Surgery Center Inc3520 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (216) 491-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brandi Nichols, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
