Dr. Brandi Kenner-Bell, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brandi Kenner-Bell, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Dr. Kenner-Bell works at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL and Westchester, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
    225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-6060
    Lurie Childrens New Lenox Op
    1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 100, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-6060
    Childrens Outpatient Svs of Westchester
    2301 Enterprise Dr, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-6060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 11, 2018
    She’s phenomenal
    — Sep 11, 2018
    About Dr. Brandi Kenner-Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588856520
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
