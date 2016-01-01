See All Podiatrists in Bay City, MI
Dr. Brandi Craft, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Dr. Brandi Craft, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay City, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Craft works at Mid-Michigan Foot And Ankle Center in Bay City, MI.

    Gerald L. Dowling Dpm PC
    316 S Columbian St, Bay City, MI 48706

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Mary's Medical Center

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Podiatry
    English
    1386904035
    UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
