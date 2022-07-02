Dr. Brandi Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandi Baker, MD
Dr. Brandi Baker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Neuroscience17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1-2, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 601-5341
Memorial Division of Neuroscience601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 601-5357Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 590, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5337Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Baker is wonderful
About Dr. Brandi Baker, MD
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1003298852
- Washington University, St Louis
- University of Alabama
- Neurology
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
