Super Profile

Dr. Brandi Baker, MD

Neurology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brandi Baker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Baker works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Weston, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1-2, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5341
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5357
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 590, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5337
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Home Sleep Study
TCD Bubble Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Home Sleep Study
TCD Bubble Test

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Intervention Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Management Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Botulinum Toxin Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Electrical Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperacute Stroke Treatment Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Stroke Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2022
    Dr. Baker is wonderful
    — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. Brandi Baker, MD

    • Neurology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1003298852
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University, St Louis
    • University of Alabama
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandi Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

