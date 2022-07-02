Overview

Dr. Brandi Baker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Weston, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.