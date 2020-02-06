Overview

Dr. Brandi Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Adams works at CUMBERLAND MEDICAL CENTER-UNIVERSITY in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.