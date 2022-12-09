See All Podiatrists in Nottingham, MD
Dr. Branden Rhodes, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (7)
Overview

Dr. Branden Rhodes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nottingham, MD. 

Dr. Rhodes works at SAINT PAUL PLACE SPECIALISTS in Nottingham, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Reisterstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Service LLC
    7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 661-3338
  2. 2
    Carol Anne Phillips M.d. LLC
    301 Saint Paul St Ste 812, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 661-3338
  3. 3
    Foot Centers of Maryland in Reisterstown MD
    114 Business Center Dr, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 661-3338
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Had a neuroma and 2 toes hammered. He explained all options. Painless surgery. Walking right away. Will be 30 days to heal. Rods will be out in 2 weeks. Can't say enough good things about him and the surgical staff at Mercy.
    Ryan — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Branden Rhodes, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538329776
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhodes has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

