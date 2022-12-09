Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branden Rhodes, DPM
Overview
Dr. Branden Rhodes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nottingham, MD.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Service LLC7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 661-3338
-
2
Carol Anne Phillips M.d. LLC301 Saint Paul St Ste 812, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 661-3338
-
3
Foot Centers of Maryland in Reisterstown MD114 Business Center Dr, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Directions (410) 661-3338Monday9:00am - 12:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhodes?
Had a neuroma and 2 toes hammered. He explained all options. Painless surgery. Walking right away. Will be 30 days to heal. Rods will be out in 2 weeks. Can't say enough good things about him and the surgical staff at Mercy.
About Dr. Branden Rhodes, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1538329776
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Dr. Rhodes has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.