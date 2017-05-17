Dr. Branden Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Branden Reynolds, MD
Dr. Branden Reynolds, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Health Services and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Providence Northwest Heart & Lung Surgical Associates62 W 7th Ave Ste 110, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 456-0262
Coeur D'Alene Office2003 Kootenai Health Way # 300, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 666-2552
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This doc saved my life............I will forever be grateful. He is kind, brilliant, compassionate and has a great sense of humor....not to mention handsome-(which doesn't hurt)......I had a very rare heart tumor, I was so scared, and he operated on me and eased my mind (as much as it could be). I let him know "I was not ready to die and that I was a single mom". ...He got it...
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- English
- 1427056357
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Mitral Valve Surgery and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.