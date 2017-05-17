Overview

Dr. Branden Reynolds, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Health Services and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Reynolds works at Northwest Heart & Lung Surg Associates in Spokane, WA with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Mitral Valve Surgery and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.