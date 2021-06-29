Overview

Dr. Brandee Urrutia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Urrutia works at Russell Medical Center in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.