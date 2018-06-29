Overview

Dr. Bramham Reddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at East Texas Hematology Oncology in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.