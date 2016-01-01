Dr. Bralin Bean, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bralin Bean, DO
Dr. Bralin Bean, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Edward Via Carolinas College of Osteopathic Med.
Dr. Bean works at
MD Now2007 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 688-5808Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
CareNow - Arlington5405 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 465-4928
Institute for Non-Surgical Orthopedics - Ft. Lauderdale4109 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 563-2707Wednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Lakeside Medical Center Emergency39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (561) 996-6571
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Edward Via Carolinas College of Osteopathic Med
- East Carolina U
Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bean accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.