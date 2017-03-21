Overview

Dr. Brajesh Bhatla, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Bhatla works at Kidney & Hypertension Speclsts in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Mercedes, TX and San Benito, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.