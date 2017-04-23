Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD
Overview
Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UTKAL UNIVERSITY / S.C.B. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Bay Hospitals1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8350
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agrawal?
Dr. Agrawal was very patient when he diagnosed my multiple sclerosis. I could not stop crying because I thought my life was over. Two years later I am doing fine with the disease. I would definitely recommend Dr. Argawal for his neuology and people skills.
About Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326269515
Education & Certifications
- UTKAL UNIVERSITY / S.C.B. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrawal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agrawal speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.
