See All Neurologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Brahmananda Yadlapalli, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brahmananda Yadlapalli, MD

Neurology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brahmananda Yadlapalli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Yadlapalli works at BRAHMANANDA R YADLAPALLI, MD in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Brahmananda R Yadlapalli, MD
    520 Franklin Ave Ste 127, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 741-3693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yadlapalli?

    Aug 10, 2020
    Dr. Yadlapalli I’m trying to locate you because I need my files! You’ve left your garden city office and have no forwarding info. Please correspond with me. It’s an emergency. Thank you.
    Beatrice Benoit — Aug 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brahmananda Yadlapalli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brahmananda Yadlapalli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yadlapalli to family and friends

    Dr. Yadlapalli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yadlapalli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brahmananda Yadlapalli, MD.

    About Dr. Brahmananda Yadlapalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225133911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Govt Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brahmananda Yadlapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadlapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yadlapalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yadlapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yadlapalli works at BRAHMANANDA R YADLAPALLI, MD in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yadlapalli’s profile.

    Dr. Yadlapalli has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yadlapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadlapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadlapalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadlapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadlapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brahmananda Yadlapalli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.