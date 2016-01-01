Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Brady Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
Stanford Orthopedic Sports Medicine Clinic450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5643
Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Emeryville6121 Hollis St Ste 900, Emeryville, CA 94608 Directions (510) 974-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brady Evans, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Limb Pain, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.