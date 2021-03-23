Overview

Dr. Brady Cook, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID.



Dr. Cook works at Idaho Heart Institute in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Iodine Deficiency, Hypoglycemia and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.