Dr. Brady Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brady Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Central Texas Surgical Associates - North Austin12221 Renfert Way Ste 345, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-3990
Central Texas Surgical Associates1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2214, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (737) 276-3991Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Central Texas Surgical Associates PA7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 500, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-3992Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is wonderful. He saved my life
About Dr. Brady Anderson, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1871661124
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
