Dr. Bradwell Chaney, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradwell Chaney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pikeville, KY.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 126 Trivette Dr Ste 101, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 432-3438
-
2
Pikeville Foot Care Center Pllc387 Town Mountain Rd Ste 100, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 432-0003
-
3
Pikeville Community Health Center50 Weddington Branch Rd Ste B, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 637-6377
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaney is a gem. He knows his stuff. Have seen him for years for a chronic foot problem. Very pleasant and takes the time to explain his findings and recommendations.
About Dr. Bradwell Chaney, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1417912874
Frequently Asked Questions
