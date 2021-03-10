Overview

Dr. Bradly Goodman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Goodman works at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.