See All Brain Injury Medicine in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Bradley Whitman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bradley Whitman, MD

Brain Injury Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bradley Whitman, MD is a Brain Injury Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Brain Injury Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Whitman works at Neuroscience Center in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    B Whitman
    1200 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 936-6387
    Monday
    9:45am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:45am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:45am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:45am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:45am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitochondrial Diseases Chevron Icon
Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalopathy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurogenetic Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neurotransmitter Testing  Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Whitman?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Whitman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley Whitman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Whitman to family and friends

    Dr. Whitman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Whitman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Whitman, MD.

    About Dr. Bradley Whitman, MD

    Specialties
    • Brain Injury Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750529368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Of Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cornell Med Coll, Meml Sloan-Kettering Canc Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Whitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitman works at Neuroscience Center in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Whitman’s profile.

    Dr. Whitman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradley Whitman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.