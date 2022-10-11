See All Podiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Bradley Whitaker, DPM

Podiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Whitaker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Whitaker works at Desert Podiatric Medical Specialists in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Podiatric Medical Specialists
    2163 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 575-0800
  2. 2
    Oro Valley Dermatology
    12460 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd Ste 110, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 575-0800
  3. 3
    Oro Valley Hospital
    1551 E Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 575-0800
  4. 4
    Northwest Tucson Surgery Center
    6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 575-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Whitaker for about 12 years & I will never go to another Podiatrist! He is so kind, thorough and yet friendly enough to help you understand your situation! I highly recommend him to anyone experiencing foot issues!
    Patty Ragan — Oct 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Whitaker, DPM
    About Dr. Bradley Whitaker, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821089624
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Medical Education

