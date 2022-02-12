Dr. Bradley Weisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Weisner, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Weisner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Weisner works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Pllc1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 350, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 841-8877
-
2
Urology Specialists/Carolinas101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5201, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 547-1495
-
3
Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Pllc-park Rd10660 Park Rd Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 541-8207
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisner?
Dr. Weisner did my surgery and I highly recommend him. His office staff was great as well.
About Dr. Bradley Weisner, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1619910627
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisner works at
Dr. Weisner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.