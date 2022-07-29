See All Registered Nurses in Memphis, TN
Dr. Bradley Wargo, DO

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradley Wargo, DO is a Registered Nurse in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Greeley Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Marshalltown Hospital.

Dr. Wargo works at Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis
    55 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 669-4447
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Southaven
    7900 Airways Blvd Bldg A6, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 669-4443
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Greeley Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Marshalltown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Spinal Nerve Block
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Spinal Nerve Block
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Doctor Wargo is a caring doctor who was willing to listen to me about my pain.He has a great bedside manner which goes a long way with me. He explained my condition in terms I could understand . I would highly recommend Doctor Wargo and the clinic
    Stella D. — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Wargo, DO

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447241021
    Education & Certifications

    • MD Anderson-U Tex
    • The University Of Kansas Med Center
    • The University Of Kansas Med Center
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
