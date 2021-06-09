Dr. Bradley Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Wallace, MD
Dr. Bradley Wallace, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
I'm 38 years old and have had back issues for over 20 years. My spinal fusion was completed 2 months ago. I have been very satisfied with Dr Wallace's knowledge and experience. I spoke with several other Dr's and two of them told me that if they were to have back surgery in Jacksonville, this would be the guy they would go to. He is not super friendly but VERY professional and a matter a fact. I had a million questions and he answered them all. I do wish my follow up appointments were with him though (I have only been to one so far)
About Dr. Bradley Wallace, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134160161
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
