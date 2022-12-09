Overview

Dr. Bradley Vaughn, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Vaughn works at Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Garner, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.