Dr. Bradley Trivax, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Dr. Bradley Trivax, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Commack, NY. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi.

Dr. Trivax works at Island Fertility in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Island Fertility
    500 Commack Rd Unit 202, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 638-4600
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 02, 2022
    From my first appointment (12/20) with Dr. Trivax, to my now eight month old rainbow baby. Dr. Trivax is extremely patient, knowledgeable and understanding, appointments were very precise and straightforward with him. I went to three fertility doctors before finding Dr. Trivax, one of the best decisions I ever made was to visit Dr. Trivax at Stonybrook Fertility Center. Staff was extremely friendly and helpful throughout the entire ivf process.
    Proud mom — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Trivax, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558486050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Winthrop-University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Trivax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trivax has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trivax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.