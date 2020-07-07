Overview

Dr. Bradley Tran, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.



Dr. Tran works at Emas Spine & Brain Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.