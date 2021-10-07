Dr. Tissier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Tissier, MD
Dr. Bradley Tissier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Locations
Ob. Gyn. Care LLC1512 N Green Mount Rd Ste 107, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 234-2120
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tissier was wonderful. Told him I had been to another Dr and was not happy. They did not address my problem and told I would have to live with it. I told him my problem and he was honest and upfront that he may need to send me to another Dr. After the exam he was correct and referred me to a dr who speicalist in my problem. Also, told me if I was not happy with the speicalist to let him know. I would recommen him to everyone and be aware he is very honest about your problems. I am at very thankful I went to him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1871673491
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Tissier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tissier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tissier works at
Dr. Tissier has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tissier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tissier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tissier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tissier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tissier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.