Ophthalmology
Dr. Bradley Thuro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine.

Dr. Thuro works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Department of Anesthesia
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bell's Palsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Bradley Thuro, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992949358
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Thuro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thuro is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Thuro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Thuro has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thuro on their profile.

    Dr. Thuro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thuro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thuro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thuro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

