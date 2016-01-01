Dr. Bradley Thuro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thuro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Thuro, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Thuro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology.

Locations
Department of Anesthesia1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Thuro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1992949358
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Thuro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thuro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thuro has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thuro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
