Dr. Bradley Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Thomas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Practice400 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 546-3461
Beach Cities Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2990 Lomita Blvd Ste B, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 546-3461
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Thomas, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Southern Ca Ctr For Sports Med
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore/Albert EInstein
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- University of California, San Diego
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.