Overview

Dr. Bradley Thomas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Beach Cities Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Manhattan Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.