Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Locations
Alaska Oral Surgery Group PC1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 265, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 520-8997
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I needed four impacted wisdom teeth removed and chose Dr. Szutz. I was very nervous about the procedure but Dr.Szutz made my oral surgery very prompt and comfertable. They gave me clear post-op instructions and to my delight Dr.Szutz prescribes chlorhedxidine gluconate oral rinse. BIG PLUS PREVENTING DRY SOCKETS and did not tell me to just gargle salt water. My recovery has been easy with no infections. If you need wisdom teeth removed GO HERE!!!
About Dr. Bradley Szutz, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1760619118
Education & Certifications
- T. William Evans Facial Aesthetic Surgery
- University Of Florida College Of Dentistry
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
