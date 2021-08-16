Dr. Bradley Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Strong, MD
Dr. Bradley Strong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Strong Eye Care4131 N Central Expy Ste 725, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 522-6380
Strong Eye Care PC4245 N Central Expy Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75205 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Dr Strong is very professional, thorough and compassionate. I went to him regarding cataract surgery. Since I have a complex case (radial keratotomy in my 30s and Lasix in my 50s) he was able to accommodate a comprehensive treatment plan. After completely painless surgery on each eye, I now have 20/20 distance vision. Thanks!
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Oakwood Hospital And Med Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
