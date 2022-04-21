See All Hand Surgeons in Lenexa, KS
Dr. Bradley Storm, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bradley Storm, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.

Dr. Storm works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Lenexa in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brad Storm, MD FACS
    23351 Prairie Star Pkwy Ste A275, Lenexa, KS 66227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 815-4701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Olathe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr. Storm is an experienced and skilled cosmetic surgeon. He is patient, laid back and helpful. His nursing and reception staff are awesome. You always feel welcome and cared about. In 2017 I had breast implants from another surgeon. They never laid correctly and I developed capsular contracture. I found Dr. Storm who performed a capsulectomy, implant exchange and a breast lift. I am over 6 months post surgery and very happy that I found Dr. Storm and his staff. I only wish I had found him initially. If you are considering cosmetic surgery, you do not need to search farther than Dr. Storms office. I cannot express my gratitude enough.
    Jan Marie — Apr 21, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Storm, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1457332454
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Ilinois University / Plastic Surgery
    • Medical College of Ohio
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    • University Of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Storm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Storm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Storm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Storm works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Lenexa in Lenexa, KS. View the full address on Dr. Storm’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Storm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

