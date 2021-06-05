Overview

Dr. Bradley Stoker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moab Regional Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Stoker works at Utah Pain Relief Institute (UPRI) in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.