Dr. Bradley Sparks, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Sparks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Sparks works at
Locations
Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 220, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 514-0686
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very good and timely Dr.
About Dr. Bradley Sparks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Unm Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Orthopedic Surgery
