Overview

Dr. Bradley Soder, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Soder works at Center For Surgical Dermatology in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.