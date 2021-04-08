See All Family Doctors in Redondo Beach, CA
Dr. Bradley Smith, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradley Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Ocean Medical Family&Urgnt Care in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Medical Family&Urgnt Care
    1106 S PACIFIC COAST HWY, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 316-1661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 08, 2021
    Dr. Smith and his entire office staff is very courteous and helpful. We had numerous COVID tests, and follow-up COVID visits with Dr. Smith. He gave us good advice, and was always prompt about calling us with our results. Everyone from the office staff to the PAs to Dr. Smith himself are wonderful. Highly recommend.
    Rhonda Turner — Apr 08, 2021
    About Dr. Bradley Smith, MD

    Family Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1932279726
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
