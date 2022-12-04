Overview

Dr. Bradley Shipman, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Shipman works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Internal Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.