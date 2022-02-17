Dr. Bradley Shepherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Shepherd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Shepherd, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia In Augusta and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Athens340 N Milledge Ave Ste B, Athens, GA 30601 Directions (706) 548-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very prompt and very professional. Very concerned about my issues. Fantastic doctor. The best!
About Dr. Bradley Shepherd, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Georgia In Augusta
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
