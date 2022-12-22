See All Ophthalmologists in Roseburg, OR
Ophthalmology
3.5 (10)
36 years of experience
Dr. Bradley Seely, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Seely works at Centennial Umpqua Valley Eye Associates in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Keratitis and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Umpqua Valley Eye Associates
    341 NW Medical Loop Ste 120, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Paralytic Strabismus
Keratitis
Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus
Keratitis
Diplopia

Paralytic Strabismus
Keratitis
Diplopia
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Treatment
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Scleritis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Lazy Eye
Nystagmus
Pterygium Surgery
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreous Hemorrhage

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Bradley Seely, MD

  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1487636825
Education & Certifications

  • Legacy Emmanuel Hospital And Med Center|University Of Co School Of Med
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Seely has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Seely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Seely works at Centennial Umpqua Valley Eye Associates in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. Seely’s profile.

Dr. Seely has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Keratitis and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seely.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

