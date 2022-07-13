Overview

Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Seel works at Gentle Dental Associates in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.