Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.

Dr. Seel works at Gentle Dental Associates in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Gentle Dental Associates
    3768 Packard St Ste B, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 (734) 330-2024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forest Health Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 13, 2022
    WONDERFUL CAR YING DOCTOR
    DR STEVEN MANIKAS — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM

    Podiatry
    33 years of experience
    English, Arabic and French Creole
    1932197175
    Education & Certifications

    Youngstown Hosp
    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seel works at Gentle Dental Associates in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Seel’s profile.

    Dr. Seel has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Seel speaks Arabic and French Creole.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Seel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

