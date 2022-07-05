Overview

Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at SIU PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney and Ureter Removal, Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.