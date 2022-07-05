See All Urologists in Springfield, IL
Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO

Urology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at SIU PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney and Ureter Removal, Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD
4.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Derek Lomas, MD
Dr. Derek Lomas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Katherine Anderson, MD
Dr. Katherine Anderson, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylis Medical Building
    747 N Rutledge St Fl 5, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Francis Hospital
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?

    Jul 05, 2022
    I went to him for problems & he did test on my bladder. He was very knowledgeable & professional - the best in Springfield, IL area. I was concerned @ too much x-rays & cat scans but he assured me he would not do more than necessary. I told him @ Dr. Samuel Grampsas in 2010 doing lots of unnecessary x-rays & cat scans like total of 10 few minutes before seeing him - I had to do this for 5 apptms. which were unnecessary & I had passed my kidney stone. Even hospital workers told me it was way too much radiation for my body. DR. SCHWARTZ IS A GREAT DOCTOR - knowledgeable, professional & explains everything so very well. I highly recommend Dr. Schwartz!
    — Jul 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schwartz to family and friends

    Dr. Schwartz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schwartz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO.

    About Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821084856
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University CA San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Madigan Army Mc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at SIU PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Kidney and Ureter Removal, Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.