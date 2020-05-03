Overview

Dr. Bradley Schwack, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Schwack works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY, Brooklyn, NY, Staten Island, NY, Pomona, NY and Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.