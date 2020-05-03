See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Bradley Schwack, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Schwack, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Schwack works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY, Brooklyn, NY, Staten Island, NY, Pomona, NY and Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bart A Kummer MD
    111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-9700
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Boris Livshin Physician PC
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-1543
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm
  3. 3
    New York University Langone Medical Center
    530 1st Ave Ste 10S, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  4. 4
    NYU Langone Brooklyn Endoscopy & Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1630 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  5. 5
    Dr. Scafuri & Associates
    682 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  6. 6
    Endocrine Associates of Rockland
    5B Medical Park Dr, Pomona, NY 10970 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  7. 7
    Orange County
    745 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  8. 8
    Dr. Scafuri & Associates
    3453 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  9. 9
    Midtown office (CMH)
    555 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 03, 2020
    Dr Schwack is the one of the best in the field having joined practice of Dr Fielding and Dr Ren. He did my lap band surgery 10 years ago. I've loss over 100lbs. I've relocated to Washington, DC but still schedule any readjustments with his office. The staff, nurses and Dr Schwack are true professionals.
    J Lambright — May 03, 2020
    About Dr. Bradley Schwack, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457517740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Norton Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Schwack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwack has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

